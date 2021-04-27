The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has come up with an idea aimed at allowing Facebook Monetization in Pakistan. Many countries are already cherishing it and earning a handsome amount. While Facebook is operating in the country for more than a decade, it still has not finalized its monetization policy in Pakistan, and the same goes for other major social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The new resolution headed by MPA Ziaullah Bangash of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf advised the provincial government to demand the federal government to do something about this missed opportunity and urge them to take steps to turn on Facebook’s monetization. It was also revealed that the Speaker of the National Assembly had already met with Facebook officials to discuss the matter.

Govt to take Steps for Turning on Facebook Monetization for 50mn Pakistani Users

No doubt, if this resolution turns into an action plan, Facebook users in the country could benefit from the positive usage of this social media platform and can earn a handsome amount of money. This is extremely important especially in days when most of us are stuck at home and many have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

While the Covid-19 affected our physical and mental health, it also opened new opportunities for us. During the pandemic, Pakistan witnessed a dynamic digitalization growth. While most of the counties were making innovative policies and regulations to support the sudden shift, Pakistan was also moving at the same pace. However, we are still very late to adopt this monetization resolution and the main reason behind it is the knowledge of policymakers about the digital platforms. Now, the government needs to be extra resilient to cover the gaps in terms of digital adoption in Pakistan.

