Govt Turns to AI & Space Tech for Smarter, Transparent PSDP 2025-26

The government is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and space technology into the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2025-26 to enhance transparency and efficiency. Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a review meeting to assess PSDP 2024-25 utilization and discuss future allocations.

He directed the Economic Section to evaluate fund utilization, update on block allocations, and submit a report on the fourth-quarter release. Stressing productive investments, he emphasized that development projects must deliver long-term economic benefits to local communities.

The minister ordered the prioritization of national-level and strategic initiatives in the upcoming PSDP. He highlighted Gilgit-Baltistan’s energy crisis as a critical issue, calling for dedicated projects to address the region’s power challenges.

To streamline planning, he instructed meetings with federal secretaries to align ministerial priorities for PSDP 2025-26. He also called for strengthening the evaluation process in iPAS, ensuring that only eligible PC-1s are approved. AI integration in the system was proposed to automate processes, improve transparency, and enhance efficiency.

In the education sector, he directed a review of stalled projects and initiatives for out-of-school children. He also stressed merit-based scholarship selection to ensure effective utilization of public funds.

For improved oversight, he ordered an audit of slow-moving projects. Additionally, he proposed leveraging SUPARCO’s space technology to monitor project progress on the ground. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modern technological solutions for a transparent and results-driven development framework.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning, Mr. Awais Manzur Sumra, members of the Planning Commission, and senior Planning Ministry officials.

