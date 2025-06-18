Govt Unveils National Tariff Policy 2025–30 to Boost IT Exports, Cut Industry Costs

The Government of Pakistan has unveiled the draft National Tariff Policy (NTP) 2025–30, aiming to drive IT exports, reduce industrial production costs, and streamline the overall tariff regime. The announcement was made at the National Regulatory Reforms Conference organized by the Board of Investment (BoI).

The event brought together senior ministers, diplomats, and private sector leaders to discuss regulatory simplification and Pakistan’s roadmap for economic transformation.

Mr. Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce. He highlighted the government’s commitment to a predictable and investment-friendly tariff structure, with a strong focus on enabling export-led growth in the IT and industrial sectors.

“The National Tariff Policy 2025–30 is designed to facilitate raw material imports, phase out unnecessary duties, and support emerging sectors like IT and green technology,” said Mr. Afzal.

The draft policy proposes:

Phasing out Additional Customs Duties (ACDs) within four years

Eliminating Regulatory Duties (RDs) and the 5th Schedule within five years

Implementing a simplified four-tier Customs Duty structure: 0%, 5%, 10%, and 15%

The reforms will begin with tariff reductions on approximately 7,000 tariff lines, primarily targeting raw materials and intermediate goods used in key export sectors including information technology, engineering, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. This is expected to generate an estimated Rs. 200 billion in benefits for businesses.

“These measures will lower input costs, enhance competitiveness, and enable Pakistan’s industries—especially IT exporters—to scale up and tap global markets,” Afzal added.

Federal Ministers Haroon Akhtar (Industries and Production) and Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh (BoI), along with senior government officials and business leaders, welcomed the policy, calling it a critical milestone in improving ease of doing business and export diversification.

The draft NTP 2025–30 is part of Pakistan’s broader agenda for industrial modernization, digital growth, and global economic integration, aligning with the country’s long-term vision for sustainable development.

