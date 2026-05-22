Govt Warns of Fake Electricity Subsidy Links as Hackers Target Consumers Through QR Code Scam

Pakistan’s Power Division has issued a public advisory warning electricity consumers against fraudulent QR codes and fake subsidy links being used by cybercriminals to steal personal information under the guise of a government subsidy scheme.

According to the spokesperson for the Power Division, certain malicious elements are attempting to exploit consumers by circulating deceptive QR codes attached to electricity bills or shared through digital platforms. The scam reportedly asks users to click on a specific link and complete a four-step process by entering personal details.

Officials said consumers are later instructed to provide a six-digit verification code on the same platform, raising concerns that hackers may be attempting to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information, including banking and mobile wallet credentials.

The Power Division clarified that the process being circulated online is “illegal and fraudulent,” emphasizing that electricity subsidy-related information cannot be submitted on any unofficial platform, website, or paper form outside authorized government channels.

“Some elements are trying to achieve malicious objectives through the misuse of QR codes,” the spokesperson said, urging the public to remain vigilant against phishing attempts disguised as subsidy registration campaigns.

The advisory further stated that all legitimate electricity bill-related services are handled only through official and verified platforms, and consumers should avoid sharing personal data, OTPs, or verification codes with untrusted sources.

Authorities confirmed that law enforcement agencies have been informed about the ongoing scam campaign, and action is being taken against those involved.

The Power Division has advised electricity consumers not to enter their information digitally or on paper forms in the name of subsidy registration and to rely only on official government communication channels.

Cybersecurity experts say phishing and online financial fraud cases have been increasing in Pakistan, with scammers frequently using government initiatives and public relief schemes to deceive unsuspecting users.

Also read:

This New Govt App Could End Your Electricity Bill Shocks—Here’s How!