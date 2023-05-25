The federal government has warned provincial governments and ministries about the Israeli hackers’ activities in Pakistan. According to some latest reports, Israeli hackers have recently become active and are stealing citizens’ personal information. They are targeting individuals through various social media platforms.

Govt Warns of Israeli Hackers’ Activities in Pakistan

Additionally, the federal government has dispatched a circular to all provincial governments, ministries and divisions warning against these activities.

“Israeli companies working to steal personal information of citizens,” government sources said. “Government circular has advised avoiding the exchange of personal information with suspected companies,” according to sources.

“The government’s circular also carries cyber security guidelines to avoid being targeted by hackers,” sources said.

“Don’t share personal email ID with any unknown person,” the official letter advises. “Avoid using official email for personal communication,” it recommends.

According to cyber security guidelines, personal information and documents should not be shared with unauthorized websites. The guidelines also suggest avoiding clicking on unknown links for protection from hacking.

Moreover, citizens should not download unidentified and suspicious Applications on devices. They should also ignore using public WIFI as a precaution.

