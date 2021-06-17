In all Provinces, including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Gilgit-Baltistan, yesterday, the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications announced the Smart Village project. The initiative aims to improve rural communities’ access in the areas of health, education, trade, and for better livelihood with a number of digital services.

It will also focus on cross-sector partnership and multi-stakeholder involvement with a view to constantly enhancing the productivity of provision of services to citizens and sharing resources and expertise.

Govt. Will Establish “Smart Village” in All Provinces

The project will be financed and technically supported by the International Telecommunication Union, and a United Nations Specialized Agency that will be concerned with all issues of information and communication technologies, and Huawei Technologies Pakistan. Initially, one Smart Village in Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit- Baltistan will be built.

The Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunications Syed Amin Ul Haque announced at the opening ceremony of the Smart Village project, “The Smart Village Project is another step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan.”

Talking about other National Information Technology Board (NITB) initiatives, he stated that “more than 30 mobile apps, government online portals, and public service websites have been developed.”

He further added that in the future, the IT department would continue to carry out more challenging and beneficial initiatives to promote the IT industry and Telecommunications services in Pakistan. In bringing out the initiative in Pakistan, the minister thanked the UN Specialized Agency, ITU, and Huawei teams.

