Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said today that adopting the latest technology is now necessary for every aspect of our life. He also said that it is now imperative to do something about our film and cinema industry or it will totally collapse. He further revealed that Govt will soon announce a film package to promote the latest technology in our Cinema industry.

Govt will Soon Announce Film Package to Promote Latest Technology in Cinema- Fawad Chaudhry

Back in the 1970s, Pakistan had a total of 780 cinemas. Now, the number has shrunk to only 78 today. He said if urgent measures are not considered, the cinema would collapse.

See Also: Government Aims to Run PTV on Modern Lines: Fawad Chaudhry

He further said,

We are soon rolling out a film package and practical measures for cinema revival to aid the local cinema industry. “I hope by the next week I will have announced the package.” We will soon be premiering foreign cinema to play on our screens, barring the Indian films, as recommended by the federal cabinet, he said.

On the technology front, he said it is now necessary to adapt to new technology whether for sighting the moon for the lunar calendar or for counting votes in the elections.

WE will be left behind if we turn blind eye to the new technology, he said today while discussing a host of other issues following the cabinet session.

The federal cabinet also ratified the decisions of the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) on August 31. He said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan-UK readmission has been postponed. He said, “we have implemented the Mandatory Service Act in Radio Pakistan.”

Check Also: Minister Fawad Censures High Court’s Verdict of Banning TikTok

Source: ARY News