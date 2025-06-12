Govt’s E-commerce Taxation Policy 2.0 Nears Launch – Big Relief Expected for Online Sellers!

In a high-level meeting to address critical challenges in Pakistan’s fast-growing e-commerce sector, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja discussed policy directions and taxation matters.

Adopting a consultative approach, Minister Kamal Khan announced the formation of a joint working group, in collaboration with the IT Ministry, to develop actionable recommendations on e-commerce taxation, vendor compliance, and digital payments. These recommendations will be formally submitted to the Prime Minister for final consideration.

The Minister also confirmed that the eCommerce Policy 2.0 is in its final stage of internal review and will soon be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

Pakistan’s e-commerce market has reached a valuation of USD 7.7 billion in 2024, with a projected 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2027.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to creating an inclusive, competitive, and digitally empowered trade ecosystem. They assured that issues faced by the sector would be resolved at the highest level of government.

