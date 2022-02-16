GoZayaan acquires Pakistani travel-tech platform, FindMyAdventure

FindMyAdventure, a tech-based travel platform is acquired by GoZayaan which becomes the first travel technology platform in Bangladesh. While telling about this acquisition, FindMyAdventure revealed that the basic goal behind it was to reshape the travel industry in the South Asian region by providing tech-enabled innovative solutions.

While GoZayaan revealed that the reason behind making an acquisition in Pakistan was due to the similarity in geography, internet penetration, and user behavior when it comes to travel booking.

For acquiring FindMyAdventure, GoZaayan raised unsharable seed funding backed by existing investors Nordstar Partners, DST Global Managing Partner Saurabh Gupta, and PAYBACK Founder Alexander Rittweger.

While telling about this new step, Ridwan Hafiz, CEO of GoZayaan said:

“Bangladesh has the potential to create not just local, but also regional or global companies. We are going to try exactly that. This unlocks a total addressable market for us which is massive because together, Bangladesh and Pakistan constitute 5 percent of the world’s total population. We said we were going to create the future of travel; well, the future starts now,”

This acquisition is definitely going to bring revolutionary changes to the South Asian Market since the company plans to provide the best services to more customers with advanced user experience and technological support which will make travel more convenient.

