GPU Prices Drop, But RAM and SSDs Prices Surge as AI Boom Fuels Major Chip Shortage

It is a good time to upgrade your gaming PC’s graphics card. GPU prices have finally settled after years of instability caused by the pandemic and the rapid rise of AI. Today, you can buy solid mid-range and high-end cards like AMD’s Radeon RX 9060 XT and 9070 series or Nvidia’s RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 series at or even below their official retail prices. This was almost impossible a few months ago. But when it comes to building a new PC or updating an older one that needs DDR5 RAM, the situation is very different. The tech world is facing a sudden shortage of RAM and flash memory chips. This shortage has pushed prices for both RAM and SSDs to extreme levels. The main reason is the ongoing AI boom, which has created massive demand for RAM and SSDs. Panic buying by users and device makers has made the situation even worse.

GPU Prices Drop, But RAM and SSD Prices Surge as AI Boom Fuels Major Chip Shortage

A quick look at price changes over just three months shows how serious the jump is. For example, a Patriot Viper 16GB DDR5 kit that cost $49 in August now costs $110. A Team T-Force 32GB DDR5 kit has shot up from $82 to $310. High-capacity kits have been hit even harder. Some products have even sold out completely.

SSDs have also become more expensive, though the increase is not as dramatic as RAM. A Western Digital 1TB SN5000 SSD now costs $111 instead of $64. The 2TB model has gone from $115 to $154. These increases are painful, but still manageable compared to memory kits.

Right now, there is no escape from these rising prices. Every type of memory—DDR4, DDR5, and SSDs of all sizes—has become more expensive. If you need more storage, you might still upgrade. But if you were planning to upgrade RAM, the best option is to wait and hope your current system stays healthy.

Memory shortages are especially difficult to fix. Building new factories or expanding chip production takes years. Companies must make decisions today based on demand that could change tomorrow. This happened during the pandemic when tech demand first spiked and then collapsed. As a result, supply chains struggled to adjust.

Memory makers are also cautious. If they boost production now and AI demand slows down later, the market could crash. That would lead to excess supply, sharp price cuts, and financial losses. This has happened before. The shortages of 2016 and 2017 led to oversupply and falling prices in 2018 and 2019, hurting companies like Samsung and SK Hynix.

For now, it is impossible to predict when these price hikes will end.

The shortage is not only affecting PC builders. PC and smartphone makers also rely on RAM and flash memory. Many large companies buy in bulk and secure long-term supply, which protects them for now. Lenovo has reportedly been stockpiling memory to cover its needs through 2026. Apple is also expected to handle the shortage well because of its strong supply agreements and healthy profit margins.

Smaller companies are facing more pressure. Framework, known for its repairable laptops, has warned that it may soon raise RAM prices. It has even stopped selling standalone RAM kits to reduce scalper activity.

According to reports, AMD may raise GPU prices by 10 percent next year. Nvidia may also cancel its planned RTX 50-series Super lineup due to memory shortages.

For consumers, the message is simple. GPUs are affordable again. But memory is not. So upgrade wisely, and avoid RAM purchases unless absolutely necessary.