Grab Redmi Note 11 For Just Rs 6417/Month Via Jazz X Kistpay Smartphone Installment Plan

Jazz signed an agreement with Kistpay, a Shariah-compliant financing platform back in Feb 2023 to bring smartphones to its consumers with easy installment plans. This collaboration offers easy installment-based and Shariah-compliant financing tools to facilitate low-income people to own a smartphone. No doubt, the partnership is an extremely important step towards accomplishing Jazz’s “4G for All’ vision. It would not be wrong to say that owning a smartphone is a key enabler of the digital economy. So, this initiative enhances the buying ability of unserved and underserved communities by providing installment-based financing options to purchase smartphones. Redmi Note 11 is one of the top-performing mid-ranger available in installments. You can grab a 4GB variant for Rs 6417/Month at 0% financing rate.

You Can Purchase Redmi Note 11 On Easy Installments Via Jazz Kistpay

If you want to buy Redmi Note 11 on a 3-month installment period & 30% downpayment, you will have to pay just Rs 6417/month. Moreover, you can get this opportunity at 0% financing and processing fee.

You can visit the nearest Jazz Experience Center to get your hands on this phone. All you have to bring is a paid electricity bill and an income proof. For further details, you can call at any Jazz center. If you want to know about the specs and features of Redmi Note 11, let’s have a look at this table: