Grab Samsung Galaxy A05s At A Discounted Price of Rs 36,500!

Citi Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a prominent mobile phone distribution company based in Pakistan brings an amazing offer for Samsung lovers. The Samsung authorized distributor is offering the mid-ranger Galaxy A05s at a discounted price starting from just Rs 36,500. So, what are you waiting for? Go, grab your favorite Samsung phone right now!

Samsung Galaxy A05s Price

Variant Old Price Discounted Price 4/128GB Rs 43,100 Rs 36,500 6/128GB Rs 46,999 Rs 39,999

Terms & Conditions

Stock return/reinvoicing processed through TDS only will be accepted for rebate. Retailer –> MD –> Disty.

Please note that uploaded and activated IMEIs are not eligible for stock return/re-invoicing.

No rebate will be given on IMEIs returned or re-invoiced after *13th June 2024*.

Dealer to follow proper return and re-invoicing procedure to get eligible for rebate.

Return/reinvoicing is only applicable to the above-mentioned models.

Galaxy A05s Specs!

The Samsung Galaxy A05s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a blend of important features suitable for everyday use. Here are the key specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy A05s:

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity Display

90Hz Refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

2.4 Ghz Octa-core Memory and Storage: RAM: 4GB or 6GB

Internal Storage: 128GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) Camera: Triple rear camera setup: 50 MP (wide) 2 MP (macro) 2 MP (depth)

Front Camera: 13 MP Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable battery

25W fast charging support Color Options: Light Violet, Black, Silver & Green

