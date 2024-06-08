Grab Samsung Galaxy A05s At A Discounted Price of Rs 36,500!

Galaxy A05s

Citi Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a prominent mobile phone distribution company based in Pakistan brings an amazing offer for Samsung lovers. The Samsung authorized distributor is offering the mid-ranger Galaxy A05s at a discounted price starting from just Rs 36,500. So, what are you waiting for? Go, grab your favorite Samsung phone right now!

Samsung Galaxy A05s Price

Variant Old Price Discounted Price
 4/128GB Rs 43,100 Rs 36,500
6/128GB Rs 46,999 Rs 39,999

Terms & Conditions

  • Stock return/reinvoicing processed through TDS only will be accepted for rebate. Retailer –> MD –> Disty.
  • Please note that uploaded and activated IMEIs are not eligible for stock return/re-invoicing.
  •  No rebate will be given on IMEIs returned or re-invoiced after *13th June 2024*.
  • Dealer to follow proper return and re-invoicing procedure to get eligible for rebate.
  • Return/reinvoicing is only applicable to the above-mentioned models.

Galaxy A05s Specs!

The Samsung Galaxy A05s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a blend of important features suitable for everyday use. Here are the key specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy A05s:

  1. Display:
    • 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity Display
    • 90Hz Refresh rate
  2. Processor:
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 2.4 Ghz Octa-core
  3. Memory and Storage:
    • RAM: 4GB or 6GB
    • Internal Storage: 128GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB)
  4. Camera:
    • Triple rear camera setup:
      • 50 MP (wide)
      • 2 MP (macro)
      • 2 MP (depth)
    • Front Camera: 13 MP
  5. Battery:
    • 5000 mAh non-removable battery
    • 25W fast charging support
  6. Color Options:
    • Light Violet, Black, Silver & Green

