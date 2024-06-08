Grab Samsung Galaxy A05s At A Discounted Price of Rs 36,500!
Citi Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a prominent mobile phone distribution company based in Pakistan brings an amazing offer for Samsung lovers. The Samsung authorized distributor is offering the mid-ranger Galaxy A05s at a discounted price starting from just Rs 36,500. So, what are you waiting for? Go, grab your favorite Samsung phone right now!
Samsung Galaxy A05s Price
|Variant
|Old Price
|Discounted Price
|4/128GB
|Rs 43,100
|Rs 36,500
|6/128GB
|Rs 46,999
|Rs 39,999
Terms & Conditions
- Stock return/reinvoicing processed through TDS only will be accepted for rebate. Retailer –> MD –> Disty.
- Please note that uploaded and activated IMEIs are not eligible for stock return/re-invoicing.
- No rebate will be given on IMEIs returned or re-invoiced after *13th June 2024*.
- Dealer to follow proper return and re-invoicing procedure to get eligible for rebate.
- Return/reinvoicing is only applicable to the above-mentioned models.
Galaxy A05s Specs!
The Samsung Galaxy A05s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a blend of important features suitable for everyday use. Here are the key specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy A05s:
- Display:
- 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity Display
- 90Hz Refresh rate
- Processor:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- 2.4 Ghz Octa-core
- Memory and Storage:
- RAM: 4GB or 6GB
- Internal Storage: 128GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB)
- Camera:
- Triple rear camera setup:
- 50 MP (wide)
- 2 MP (macro)
- 2 MP (depth)
- Front Camera: 13 MP
- Battery:
- Battery:
- 5000 mAh non-removable battery
- 25W fast charging support
- Color Options:
- Light Violet, Black, Silver & Green
