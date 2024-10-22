The Tecno Spark Go 1 is currently available on Daraz at a discounted price of Rs 22,499, making it a great deal for those seeking an affordable smartphone. This limited-time offer allows customers to purchase the phone at a reduced price, so it’s a good opportunity to grab the device if you’re on a budget.

One of the highlights of the Tecno Spark Go 1 is its 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. The screen provides an HD+ resolution, ensuring clear and vibrant visuals whether you’re watching videos or browsing the web. Additionally, the display supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which enhances your experience, especially while scrolling or gaming. The front camera, placed within a punch-hole cutout, is an 8MP shooter, perfect for taking selfies or making video calls with decent quality.

Grab the Tecno Spark Go 1 for Just Rs 22,499 – Limited Time Offer on Daraz

On the rear side, the Tecno Spark Go 1 features a 13MP main camera that allows you to capture good-quality photos and videos. Whether you’re taking pictures in bright daylight or indoor settings, the camera does a fair job for everyday use.

The phone is powered by Unisoc’s T615 chipset, which is designed for entry-level smartphones but still handles everyday tasks smoothly. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, giving users enough memory for multitasking and sufficient storage for apps, media, and files.

A standout feature of the Tecno Spark Go 1 is its large 5,000mAh battery. This ensures that you can use the phone throughout the day without worrying about running out of power. Even better, the phone supports 15W fast charging, so when it’s time to charge, you won’t be waiting too long for a full battery.

For security, the phone comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, offering quick and easy access to unlock the device. Available in two attractive colours—Startrail Black and Glittery White—the Tecno Spark Go 1 not only offers solid performance but also a stylish design.

Overall, this phone is an excellent option for anyone looking for an affordable device with reliable features, and with the discounted price on Daraz, it’s a deal worth considering.

Click Here to get the phone at a discounted price