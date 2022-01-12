Grand Theft Auto 5: Definitive Edition Mod Treat for the GTA Lovers

BadassBaboon has given the GTA fans and admirer a treat to enjoy. BadassBaboon had been working on the enhancement of the graphics overhaul mod for GTA V, Grand Theft Auto 5: Definitive Edition. The GTA V: Definitive Edition has a complete remake of the textures of the game world with 2K and 4K PRB textures and parallax textures.

This mod had been in development before the announcement of the the GTA: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition. In the Definitive Edition the modder has upscaled and improved every single texture, specular and normal maps. Furthermore this Definitive Edition features L.A. Roads Remastered.

Now lets talk about to whom this new overhaul game is available. The Grand Theft Auto 5: Definitive Edition is in the beta state and available to BadassBaboon’s Patreon members. We can now hope that the rest of the public gets to play the Definitive Edition soon. Though the GTA 5 NaturalVision: Evolved is also available to specific members but its previous version i.e. NaturalVision Remastered can be downloaded from the website www.dsogaming.com. Although the GTA 5: Remake Mod is now available to the public.

Here we are sharing the link of the video in which the comparison is shown between the GTA 5: Definitive Edition with its vanilla version. This video clearly shows the texture differences between the two versions.

