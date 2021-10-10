Rockstar today announced that it will be releasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition later this year. This will include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Moreover, the initial release will be on consoles and PC. The list of supported consoles includes the Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. On PC, the game will be available through the Rockstar Launcher.

The interesting thing is that the trilogy will also be released on iOS and Android. Rockstar revealed that it will be available in the first half of 2022.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and More Coming Soon

See Also: Nintendo Direct 2021: Major announcements and trailers for fans

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be a complete remastering of all three games including “graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals”. The Definitive Edition will replace the original titles as Rockstar will be removing the classic titles next week.

Rockstar also revealed,

We are also continuing to improve and evolve GTA Online. As you may have noticed, we recently began cycling select Adversary Modes and Player Jobs in and out of the game. GTA Online offers a hugely diverse array of gameplay, hosting over 1,000 Rockstar-created Jobs and tens of millions more player-created Jobs since launch. By beginning to cycle the Rockstar-created Jobs in and out of the game over time, not only will we be freeing up space for new missions and modes in the future, but we are also improving the game’s matchmaking by focusing the community on a more streamlined list of Jobs from week-to-week.

In a blog post, it further revealed,

And later this year, get ready to go on an exciting new adventure in GTA Online as some well-known contacts and familiar friends need your help in expanding their “legit business” — with many more surprises soon to be revealed!

More information on the game is said to be coming in the coming weeks.

Check Also: Far Cry 6: When is the Release and Unlock time?