Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed Again: New Release Date Set for November 2026

The long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI just got even longer as the game is delayed again. Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that the game will now release on November 19, 2026. This news comes as a disappointment to millions of fans who have been eagerly waiting for the next big chapter in the GTA series.

Originally, GTA VI was planned for a fall 2025 release. Earlier this year, Rockstar pushed the date to May 26, 2026. Now, the company has announced yet another delay, moving the launch to late 2026. Many fans are already joking online that the game might even slip into 2027.

In a short statement, Rockstar said, “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

The announcement came alongside Take-Two Interactive’s second-quarter earnings report, the parent company of Rockstar Games. According to the report, Rockstar wants to ensure that the game meets the high expectations set by fans and critics alike. With GTA VI being one of the most anticipated games in history, the studio clearly doesn’t want to rush its release.

It’s easy to understand why Rockstar is taking its time. The first trailer for GTA VI has already gathered over 268 million views on YouTube, showing just how massive the anticipation is. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto V continues to perform strongly, having now sold over 220 million copies worldwide.

The delay might be frustrating, but it also suggests that Rockstar is committed to quality. The studio has a history of delivering well-polished, detailed, and immersive open-world games. Fans can expect GTA VI to continue that legacy.

When the game finally launches, it will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version is also expected, but Rockstar hasn’t shared a release window yet. PC players may have to wait several more months after the console launch, similar to what happened with GTA V.

As for the Nintendo Switch 2, it remains uncertain whether GTA VI will ever make its way there. The game’s massive world and advanced graphics might make it too demanding for the handheld system, at least at launch.

In its closing message, Rockstar thanked fans for their patience. “While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City,” the statement read.

So, the countdown begins once again. It may take another year, but fans know that when Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrives, it’s likely to redefine open-world gaming once more — just like every GTA title before it.