Greta Thunberg’s FFF Campaign Calls Pakistani Wing to Join Online Prtotest for Climate Ugency

In pre-corona times, Climate Change was the most significant issue faced by human civilization. Still, its dangers are lurking over our beloved world and if we continue like this it will wreak havoc on all life on earth. Deforestation and pollution are two major causes of Climate Change and a rise in the earth’s temperature. This situation can lead to intense natural calamities as the world is already witnessing.

Greta Thunberg’s FFF Campaign Calls Pakistani Wing to Join Online Protest for Climate Urgency

To tackle the situation, many accords have been signed like the recent Paris agreement, the Copenhagen agreement, the Kyoto Protocol, etc. but recently a voice of a teenage girl over the issue has raised alarms in the heads of many people. In 2018 Greta Thornburg, a Swedish climatic activist, has initiated an online campaign under the banner of Fridays For Future (FFF) with an aim to raise climatic awareness.

The project got world attention in no time and Pakistan has its own wing. The Pakistan wing of FFF shows its presence actively on social media platforms as well.

While talking to a local tech news resource, the founder of FFF Pakistan, Iqbal Badruddin said,

Our campaigns were largely focused on climatic education and literacy. We would request people from our universities to leave classes every Friday for 15 to 20 minutes and demonstrate peacefully. We don’t force anyone to join our strikes. Soon our strike spread to Karachi, Peshawar, and Gilgit.

Every week the Friday for Future organize the digital protest. The Pakistani Wing of FFF has also been asked to join the digital protest. In the online rally, educational videos, articles, and images are shared with the participants.

The main purpose behind the online gathering is to educate Pakistanis regarding the rapid climatic changes and how it affects our surroundings. Iqbal also maintains that climatic awareness must be a part of the school curriculum for each school grade to raise awareness on a much wider scale.

Check out? Short Film By Pakistani Climate Activist Receives First prize at World Film Festival