Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) while taking serious note of the import, sale and use of GSM boosters/amplifiers/repeaters and directed for prohibiting such practices. The Authority has stated that it has been observed that increasing use of sub-standard GSM Boosters/Amplifiers/Repeaters installed by mobile users themselves is causing interference in Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) frequency bands and deteriorating quality of mobile services.

Use of GSM Boosters is Strictly Prohibited-PTA

Use of GSM Boosters/Amplifiers/Repeaters is strictly prohibited, stated the Authority. Only CMOs are allowed to import GSM Boosters and install at mobile users’ premises.

PTA has warned that all the importers, distributors, sellers and users of GSM Boosters to refrain from import/ distribution /sale/use of GSM Boosters otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators in light of Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act 1996.

