GSMA Announces Winners of the 2020 GLOMO Awards
The GSMA announced winners of the 2020 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. The GLOMOs showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry.
“Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA’s GLOMO Awards 2020,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “The GLOMOs are a testament to the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry and it is truly an outstanding achievement to have been selected by our esteemed judging panels. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2020 GLOMOs.”
The winners of the 2020 GLOMO Awards are:
Best Mobile Network Infrastructure
Vodafone, Parallel Wireless and Telecom Infra Project for Global OpenRAN Deployments
Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough (Companies > $10million Annual Global Revenue)
Ericsson for Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS)
Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough (Companies < $10million Annual Global Revenue)
KaiOS for KaiOS, Enable Tomorrow
Best Network Software Breakthrough (Companies > $10million Annual Global Revenue)
Parallel Wireless for OpenRAN Controller and Network Software
Best Network Software Breakthrough (Companies < $10million Annual Global Revenue)
Cohere Technologies for Improved 4G and 5G FDD/TDD Networks
Best Mobile Authentication & Security Solution
Nuance Communications Inc. for Nuance Gatekeeper
5G Leadership Award
Huawei for Gear up with Huawei’s E2E 5G Products
5G Industry Partnership Award
China Unicom, BMW & Huawei for 5G Digital Factory Enable Automobile Manufacturing Digital Transformation
Outstanding Mobile Technology Award
Ericsson for Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS)
Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers
Vimplecom for Beeline & Liza Alert
Best Mobile service for the Connected Life
CalAmp for Here Comes The Bus
Most Innovative Mobile App
Turkcell for BiP Translate
Best Mobile Innovation for Work
China Eastern Airlines, China Unicom & Huawei for 5G Smart Travel in Airport
Best Mobile Innovation for Health and Biotech
Flare for World-Class Emergency Response Technologies
Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive
SK Telecom for Smart Fleet: Data Analytics Platform for Intelligent Mobility
Best Mobile Innovation for Payment and FinTech
Juvo for Financial Identity as a Service (FiDaaS)
Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities
China Mobile Group Zhejiang and Huawei for NB-IoT Smart City Fire Control
Best Mobile Innovation for Media and Entertainment
LG Uplus for U+VR 5G
Best Mobile Innovation for Building Trust in the Digital Age
Samsung Electronics for Knox Security Platform
Tech of the Future Award
Huawei for Atlas 900 AI Cluster – The Pinnacle of AI Compute for Future Inclusion
Best Smartphone
OnePlus for OnePlus 7T Pro
Disruptive Device Innovation Award
Qualcomm for Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem
Best Connected Consumer Device
Vasco Electronics for Vasco Mini2
Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets
Safaricom for DigiFarm
Best Mobile Innovation supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations
MapSwipe for Missing Maps
Best Mobile Innovation for Accessibility & Inclusion
SK Telecom for Driving Assistance Solution for Hearing-Impaired Taxi Driver
Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action
Huawei for Huawei PowerStar™ Solution, 3-Level AI-Based Energy Saving solution
Best Mobile Initiative for Enhancing Children’s Lives
Accenture for SAATHI – Autism Therapy at your Fingertips
Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs
KT for Global Epidemic Prevention Platform
Government Leadership Award
The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry
Safaricom
Women4Technology – Industry Leadership Award
Elena Sinel, Founder for Teens In AI
Diversity in Tech Award
Teens In AI for Teens In AI
25 Years of Connecting People Award
Dr Mike Short – A constant champion of the role of mobile technology for the enhancement of society
YoMo STEAM Activity for Children Award
SK Telecom for Happy Coding School for Adolescents with Special Needs
For further information on GLOMO Awards winners please visit https://www.globalmobileawards.com/