We already knew the disastrous disease Coronavirus has hit China and spread in at least 15 countries. Because of this fatal virus, transportation from China has ceased. But this is not only for China. We also know that the Mobile World Congress 2020 is also going is to start at the end of this month. Because of this deadly disease, many companies have started announcing that they are not attending the event this year. The companies are taking this step to minimise the chances of spread of this disease. On the other hand, GSMA Assures Necessary Measures Against Coronavirus at MWC 2020. GSMA continues to monitor and assess the potential impact of the Coronavirus on MWC Barcelona 2020 considering the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees and staff are of great importance.

GSMA Assures Necessary Measures Against Coronavirus at MWC 2020

The GSMA has announced that MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020, will proceed as planned, across all venues at Fira Gran Via Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L’Hospitalet, including YoMo and Four Years From Now (4YFN).

The GSMA is also in talk with exhibitor companies and is discussing precautionary measures being put in place both by the GSMA and by exhibitors. It is reassuring to know that colleagues around the world are taking active measures to contain and lessen any further spread of the virus.

Furthermore, GSMA has initiated many measures to help to mitigate the spread of the virus and is continuing to add other actions regularly.

Currently, Ericson, LG and NVIDIA have decided not to take part in MWC 2020. However, they will attend the event next year.

Recommended Reading: Coronavirus- All You Need To Know