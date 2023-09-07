GSMA M360 APAC RETURNS WITH DEBUT EDITION IN SEOUL SOUTH KOREA

The GSMA M360 APAC event returns this year, with the annual event taking place for the first time in Seoul, South Korea, with host sponsor, KT. It brings industry leaders from across the region who have gathered to discuss the future of mobile technology and the impact of digital technologies and services on the economies of countries in Asia Pacific.

Mats Granyrd, Director General of the GSMA, opened the conference by thanking the Ministry of Science and ICT in Korea and Host Sponsor KT for their hospitality, as well as announcing the GSMA’s latest report ‘Digital societies in Asia Pacific: Harnessing emerging technologies to advance digital nations’. The report assesses the role of emerging technologies in the aspirations of Asia Pacific countries to become digital nations. It states that 96% of the Asia Pacific population is now covered by mobile broadband networks, with operators set to spend almost $260 billion on their networks by 2030. The majority of this investment will go toward 5G technology.

“This year we celebrated 50 years since the first mobile phone call was made. Today, our networks cover 95% of the world’s population, serving 5.4 billion unique customers. As Web 3.0, AI, and intelligent connectivity dominate global conversations, connectivity lies at the heart of it all. Our industry is poised for another strategic shift towards future-facing tech communications companies where everyone and everything is connected through our platforms,” said Mats Granryd during the opening ceremony and keynote.

“As digital transformation accelerates, the importance of differentiated ICT capabilities that closely combine IT and CT is increasing. KT is one of Korea’s representative telecommunication companies for the development of DX core technologies and ecosystems, including AI, Big Data, Cloud and 5G, for a successful digital future. As a host sponsor for M360 APAC in Seoul, KT will discuss the future direction of the digital era to build a successful digital future,” said Young Shub Kim, President and CEO, KT Corporation.

Fostering Digital Nations in Asia Pacific

As the GSMA’s Digital Societies report highlights, countries across the APAC region will see the rest of this decade characterised by efforts to become Digital Nations. These efforts will involve integrating digital technologies and services into every sector of the economy to build resilient economies with finite resources and achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Key findings from the report include:

Efforts by countries in Asia Pacific to become digital nations coincide with emerging technologies moving towards mainstream. AI is the fastest-developing emerging technology in APAC and arguably the most important at this stage, given its potential impact on society. Policymakers, the private sector and other stakeholders must prioritise the safe, responsible and sustainable development and application of the technologies. Four countries in Asia Pacific are ranked in the top 10 of the 181 countries in the 2022 edition of the Government AI Readiness Index: Singapore (2nd), South Korea (6th), Australia (8th) and Japan (9th).

High-speed connectivity is the bedrock of a digital nation and as the primary channel for most people to get online, mobile broadband networks are now accessible to 96% of the population in Asia Pacific. Mobile operators in APAC will spend $259 billion on their networks during 2023 to 2030. There is an opportunity for policymakers to complement this commitment by reducing the fiscal burden on the mobile industry, ensuring access to spectrum under the right conditions and implementing other measures to support the timely and efficient rollout of much-needed advanced network infrastructure.

As digital technologies and services play an increasingly central role in the economies of Asia Pacific countries, two vital needs are a whole-of-government approach (WGA) and international collaboration, in view of the cross-sector and cross-border implications of digital policies and initiatives.

