GSMA Reveals Shortlist for 2021 Asia Mobile Awards

The GSMA announced this week the shortlist of nominees for the 2021 Asia Mobile Awards (AMO Awards). The AMO Awards celebrate the leading-edge mobile devices and pioneering leadership that continue to drive the region’s innovative connectivity approach.

“We congratulate the nominees for the 2021 AMO Awards,” said GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd. “The events of the past 12 months have created unprecedented global challenges, and I am especially proud of the mobile industry’s response, resilience and continued innovation. Mobile technology will continue to play a pivotal role in how we live, work and play. We wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck, and we look forward to unveiling the winners at MWC21 Shanghai.”

The ‘2021 Best Smartphone in Asia’ award recognises innovation, performance and design. This award is judged by world-leading independent analysts, journalists and influencers. The nominee shortlist is:

Apple for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Series

LG for LG Wing

OnePlus for OnePlus 8 Pro

Samsung for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Xiaomi for Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Additionally, the ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Asia Mobile Industry’ award recognises extraordinary contributions by individuals, organisations, or collaborations that advance mobile communications’ value and benefits for people, businesses, and societies across Asia. The GSMA directly selects this award. In recent years, winners include Takashi Tanaka, Chairman of KDDI, Cher Wang, Chairwoman, CEO & President, HTC, Mr Shang Bing, Chairman of China Mobile and Mr Li Yue, CEO of China Mobile and Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Executive Officer, Dialog Axiata.

The results will be announced at MWC Shanghai scheduled for 23 to 25 February 2021. MWC21 Shanghai is a celebration of resilience and resolve. Taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), it is one of the most anticipated events of its kind in recent months and, for the first time, it will be live-streamed on the GSMA’s virtual platform, My MWCS Online, to allow participants from around the world to experience the excitement with us.

The Outstanding Contribution Award winner will be announced 23 February, and the Best Smartphone Award will be announced 24 February.

We are looking forward to celebrating with you at MWC Shanghai in a few short weeks.

Register and Get Involved at MWC Shanghai 2021

Registration to attend MWC Shanghai is now open. For information about how to attend the event, virtually or in person, and pass types, please visit: https://www.mwcshanghai.com/register/