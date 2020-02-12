Will One of the biggest tech events of the world, Mobile World Congress (MWC), is going to cancelled out this year? Well, this is not confirmed yet but on Friday we will get the confirmed information. According to some reports, GSMA is having an emergency meeting to decide the fate of the MWC 2020 whether it should be cancelled out or not. The event is scheduled to kick off on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain. However, due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, many big companies have pulled out, keeping everyone think whether the event will held or not.

GSMA to Decide the Fate of MWC 2020-will the event be Cancelled?

Earlier, GSMA has released a statement reassuring that the event will go as planned confirming the attendance of 2,800 exhibitors. However now, a new report coming out of Spain claims that GSMA is holding a meeting on Friday, February 14, to decide the fate of MWC 2020.

GSMA has not said anything regarding this yet. But we will surely get more information about this on Friday. But there are chances that the event will be cancelled out this year; if the Spanish government make it a health emergency situation. As, more than 100,000 people from 200 countries are expected to attend the event; which may be a serious threat of spreading the novel disease.

Until now, many companies have pulled out of MWC 2020. The companies not taking part are Facebook, LG, TCL, Cisco, Volvo Amazon, Nvidia, Ericsson, Sony and Vivo.

