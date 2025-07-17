GSMA to Host Digital Nation Summit 2025 in Islamabad, Launching Key Report on Pakistan’s Digital Future

Pakistan’s digital transformation will take center stage on August 7, 2025, as GSMA brings its flagship Digital Nation Summit to Islamabad. Held at the Marriott Hotel, the summit will unite senior leaders from government, telecom, fintech, and global development agencies to chart a roadmap for an inclusive, secure, and innovation-driven digital Pakistan.

With the theme “Digitally Connected Pakistan: Innovation, Trust, and Resilience”, the summit promises a full day of insights, debate, and collaboration, highlighting critical issues like infrastructure resilience, AI and 5G expansion, and digital trust in an era of rising cyber threats.

A Critical Gathering at a Critical Time

The 2025 summit comes at a pivotal moment for Pakistan, as the country grapples with internet accessibility gaps, taxation burdens on the ICT sector, and the growing impact of climate events on digital infrastructure.

Attendees will include government policymakers, mobile network operators, climate and finance experts, and international development partners. Their shared goal: to explore strategies for building a thriving digital ecosystem that reaches every corner of society, especially underserved communities.

A key highlight will be the launch of GSMA’s Pakistan Spotlight Report, which will offer new data and trends on the country’s mobile and digital landscape, covering everything from user growth to investment potential.

What’s on the Agenda?

The full-day summit will include:

Keynote addresses by influential leaders in government and industry, highlighting visions for digital progress.

Panel discussions covering a range of topics, including 5G rollout, artificial intelligence, scam prevention, sustainability, and bridging the digital divide.

Fireside Chats with executives from Pakistan’s top telecom operators, offering firsthand insight into industry priorities and the regulatory challenges they face.

Networking sessions to connect innovators, investors, and decision-makers shaping Pakistan’s digital roadmap.

As Pakistan prepares for future 5G deployment, digital ID systems, and AI regulation, the summit offers a unique chance to align stakeholders on shared goals, especially around inclusivity, security, and resilience.

Register Now

The Digital Nation Summit 2025 is free but seat-limited, and early registration is encouraged due to high interest. Attendees can register through GSMA’s official website.

