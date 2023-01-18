GSMA Translates Mobile Internet Skill Training Toolkit In Urdu

Advertisement

A milestone has been achieved under PTA GSMA MoU that was signed at Mobile World Congress in March 2022. According to the latest reports, GSMA Mobile For development has translated Mobile Internet Skills Training Toolkit (MISTT) into Urdu. The basic goal behind this is to enhance the digital skills of women across Pakistan.

Advertisement

Mobile Internet Skill Training Toolkit Translated Into Urdu

What is MISTT??? If you don’t about it, don’t worry. You are at the right place. GSMA Mobile Internet Skills Training Toolkit (MISTT) is actually a set of free resources in order to teach people the basic skills they need to access and use mobile internet. This set of resources uses a ‘train the trainer’ approach. In addition to that, it consists of short lessons in a PDF format that can be easily adapted to local needs and languages. Recently, GSMA has translated this PDF into Urdu so that people across the country who are not able to understand English or other languages can easily use it.

No doubt, it is a very good initiative as it will help all those people especially women from developing areas to access mobile internet more conveniently. As Urdu is our mother language so it will be very easy for all people who are not good at other languages to reap the benefits of mobile connectivity.

Advertisement

We all know that technology is increasingly ingrained in our everyday lives. No doubt, the ability to make use of digital technology has become an important competency in modern societies with 90% of future jobs requiring digital skills. The sad part is that despite the potential to empower women, technology careers face gender inequality which hinders women’s participation in the production, management, and use of technology. So, GSMA aims to help women especially, so that they can also learn digital skills in order to participate in the tech world. If we talk about women’s lower digital literacy, no doubt MISTT In Urdu will help address the gender gap in mobile access.

Also Read: Unfortunately you Can’t Buy a Decent Smartphone Under PKR 30-40k in Pakistan Anymore (phoneworld.com.pk)