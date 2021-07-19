Realme is having an event on July 21 to launch its GT Master series. The series will include two phones, a Master Edition and Master Explorer Edition. Realme GT Master Explorer Edition has appeared in recent leaks revealing some key specs. According to the recent leak, the device will be equipped with Sony’s 50MP IMX766 sensor and OIS. This is the same sensor found in OPPO’s Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro phones.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will Have up to 19GB of RAM

Additionally, the Master Explorer Edition will bring up to 19GB RAM (7GB of which will be virtual). Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has also hinted pricing of the phone which is $462. A leaked listing from a Chinese retailer also confirms the starting price for the base 6/128GB model.

Moreover, the phone is expected to launch with a 6.55-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will bring Snapdragon 870 chipset. It will also feature a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The software front will be covered by Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

On the other hand, the regular edition will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It will have a 64MP primary camera and 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 778 chipset. The phone will also run Android 11, presumably with Realme UI 2.0 on top. We will get more information about the phone on the day after tomorrow.