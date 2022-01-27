GTA 5 leaks reveals excited news for PS5 and Xbox users

A fresh GTA 5 leak has revealed a new next-gen bonus Ggrrand Theft Auto fans can expect on the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, which Rockstar Games has described as a “extended and upgraded” version of the game.

GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, which has been released more than eight years after the game’s original release, claims to deliver better visuals, expanded gameplay, seamless character switching, and more to the current systems (the game’s third console generation overall). You might be wondering why, especially if you’re eagerly expecting GTA 6 news, but GTA 5 and its online multiplayer, GTA Online, are enormously popular titles, so keeping the player base interested across generations appears to be a priority.

Tez2, a Rockstar Games insider, revealed last year that GTA Online on the PS5, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X will have character transfer. They and WildBrick12 have now received information that the game’s files contain a new clothing category dubbed “Gen 9 exclusive,” which contains special clothing pieces for transferring characters to next-gen versions.

In all of this, PlayStation owners have a significant advantage edge. If you play GTA Online on PS4, you’ll receive GTA$1 million per month until the PS5 version of GTA is released.

We’re still waiting for more exact details on the expansions and upgrades that GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will offer, but for now, we’re just hoping they’ll be better than the Definitive Edition trilogy.