GTA 5 Online: Free Downloads Available to Riches

GTA 5 players are in for a treat as Rockstar Games has introduced a series of exciting bonuses and rewards centered around drifting. For a limited time, players can earn extra cash, unlock exclusive items, and experience the thrill of high-speed cornering.

The highlight of this update is undoubtedly the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, a new vehicle specifically designed for drifting. While all players can purchase this car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, GTA+ members receive a complimentary drift tuning kit to enhance their driving experience.

To encourage players to master the art of drifting, Rockstar has doubled the GTA$ and RP earned in all drift races. For GTA+ subscribers, the rewards are even more substantial with quadruple earnings. Additionally, completing six drift races will grant players a cool GTA$100,000 and a stylish Rockstar Games helmet.

Beyond the world of drifting, GTA 5 Online players can also benefit from other lucrative opportunities. Delivering pizzas for the community is rewarded with the exclusive ‘Pizza This…’ t-shirt once the 30 million delivery target is reached. Taxi drivers are also cashing in with triple GTA$ earnings on fares.

These limited-time bonuses offer players a chance to boost their in-game finances, expand their vehicle collection, and unlock exclusive items. However, it’s essential to remember that these rewards are only available until August 7th, so players should take advantage of these opportunities while they last.