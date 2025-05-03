GTA 6 Delayed to May 2026, Could It Happen Again?

Rockstar Games has officially delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The much-awaited game will now launch in May 2026 instead of the previously expected release in fall 2025. This news has disappointed fans around the world who have been eagerly waiting for the next big instalment in the GTA series.

According to reports, the main reason for the delay is to ensure the game’s quality and polish. Rockstar wants to make sure that GTA 6 meets the high standards expected by fans. The studio has always aimed for top-quality gameplay, graphics, and story. By pushing back the launch, they hope to avoid bugs, performance issues, and any unfinished content.

The game is now set to release on May 26, 2026, for consoles. This includes PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PC version, as usual, is expected to arrive later. It may take up to a year after the console launch. Some fans believe that Rockstar might release both versions at the same time. However, industry insiders say that this is unlikely.

Obbe Vermeij, a former Rockstar developer, recently shared his opinion on the delay. He worked on popular GTA titles such as GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 4. According to him, the current Rockstar team is confident about the new release date. He believes that there will be no further delays.

Vermeij also explained that Rockstar usually doesn’t announce a fixed date unless they are sure. So, it’s a strong sign that development is moving forward in a stable way. He added that a new trailer might be released soon to help calm disappointed fans and boost excitement again.

This is not the first time Rockstar has delayed one of its major titles. For example, GTA 4 was delayed from October 2007 to April 2008. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 was first set to release in fall 2017 but was delayed to spring 2018. It was eventually released in October 2018 after another delay.

However, fans are hoping that GTA 6 won’t follow the same path. With the new release date in place and developers showing confidence, it seems likely that Rockstar will stick to the May 2026 launch.

The delay may be disappointing, but many agree that it’s better to wait than to receive an unfinished product. Rockstar’s history shows that the extra time often results in an amazing final product.

For now, fans will need to be patient. But if all goes according to plan, Grand Theft Auto VI will be worth the wait.