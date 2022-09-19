According to “teapotuberhacker,” a user on the GTA Forums who claims to have access to a test build of Grand Theft Auto 6 that was created using “GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets,” has uploaded 90 videos of the game in action. Aside from that, this individual has also claimed responsibility for the current Uber hack. YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit have all been flooded with screenshots and snippets from these videos. They’re consistent with information leaked about GTA 6 recently and in the past. Both rumors hinted at a wide variety of playable characters and a robust customization system. One will include a female protagonist and take place in Miami (Vice City).

The authenticity of the leak has been verified at this time by Jason Schreier, a reporter for Bloomberg, who said, “Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games”.

A player-character by the name of Lucia and an accomplice by the name of Jason is seen in one video (Twitter) robbing a waffle restaurant while holding hostages in the style of the movie Pulp Fiction. Even though there are mannequin NPCs clipping through objects, placeholder dialogue text like “Jason: GENERIC_CURSE_TO_SELF,” and a cop car that has been recycled from GTA 5 only with V.C.P.D. written on it. The overall appearance is reminiscent of the robberies in Red Dead Redemption 2, and a meter counts down ‘Time Until Cops Dispatched.’

The video clip showing a dialogue by a poolside between a male player-character and a couple of redneck associates is more convincing (Twitter). Dialogue like, “Oh yeah, he’s dead, is he? Just like there’s a country called Finland”. It comes across as being highly Rockstar, and the quality of the voice acting is acceptable.

There is a plethora of additional content found here that reeks of Rockstar as well. Setting entire scenes in a strip club complete with detailed pole dancing seems like an extremely Rockstar thing to do, as does the notification saying “WhatsUp! message received” during a sequence in a strip club that takes place on Twitter. This suggests a parody of WhatsApp, which seems like an extremely Rockstar thing to do.

The latest leak concerning Grand Theft Auto 6 stated that the game has been in production since 2014. And that its working title was initially “Project Americas”. These data, some of which show a version operating on a PlayStation 4 development kit, might be several years old. The term “Americas” appears in the names of some of these files, and the word appears elsewhere in the files. However, if they are legitimate, they confirm the general details of the earlier leaks. It made it sound like a game that probably wouldn’t be finished until 2025. If this is the case, then these new leaks confirm the prior ones. In a nutshell, try not to tense up too much.

