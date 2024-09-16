GTA 6: Hopes Restored Hints at Imminent Release

The gaming community has been abuzz with rumors regarding the release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. While some insiders have claimed that the game’s launch has been pushed back to 2026, a former Rockstar Games developer has offered a glimmer of hope.

Liam, a prominent GTA 5 moder, shared information based on insights from multiple developers working at Rockstar Games. According to Liam, the studio has internally set an early to mid-2026 release window for GTA 6. This revelation has sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly anticipating the next installment in the iconic franchise.

Liam’s claims suggest that PC gamers may have to wait an additional 12 to 18 months after the console release in 2026 to get their hands on GTA 6. However, it’s important to note that this information is based on insider knowledge and has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

The speculation surrounding GTA 6’s release date has been further fueled by conflicting reports. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, in a recent post on X, stated that there was no information to support the claims of a delay. This contradictory statement has added to the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the game’s launch.

While the exact release date of GTA 6 remains uncertain, the recent insights from the former Rockstar Games developer have reignited hopes among fans. As more information emerges, it will become clearer whether the highly anticipated game will be released in 2026 or if there are further delays in the works.

In the meantime, fans can continue to speculate and eagerly await any official announcements from Rockstar Games regarding the release date of GTA 6. The gaming community remains captivated by the franchise and is eager to experience the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga.