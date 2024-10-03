GTA 6 Leaks Create Buzz on X, But Elon Musk Isn’t Impressed

As the release of Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) draws closer, excitement among fans is skyrocketing. GTA 6 Leaks, rumours, and sneak peeks continue to fuel the hype as gamers eagerly await the next instalment of the popular franchise.

According to a report by GamingBible, a recent leak has captured the gaming community’s attention. The X account “GTA 6 Countdown” shared what seemed to be an AI-generated image of the game, sending fans into a frenzy. This sparked speculation about whether the image was an actual screenshot from the game. The post received so much attention that Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, issued a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice to the user, forcing the image’s removal.

GTA 6 Leaks Create Buzz on X, But Elon Musk does not Like it

While some fans speculated that the image might have been a real screenshot, others suggested it was merely an enhanced version of a previously leaked gameplay image from 2022. The incident highlights the high level of secrecy and control Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have maintained around GTA 6’s development.

Rockstar Games has a long history of leaks, which is why many fans weren’t surprised by this latest revelation. However, the response from Take-Two Interactive made some fans question if the leak contained sensitive or authentic information. Regardless of whether the image was genuine or not, the excitement surrounding GTA 6 has only grown in the wake of these leaks.

Adding to the buzz, Rockstar Games is going to release the second official trailer for GTA 6 on October 4. This trailer is giving fans more insight into the game’s world, characters, and gameplay.

Although the company has not revealed the exact release date, Rockstar Games is targeting a fall 2025 launch for GTA 6. The game’s first trailer broke records, garnering over 100 million views in just 48 hours and becoming one of the most-watched video game trailers on YouTube.

Fans are eagerly anticipating what could be the most significant video game release in history. With rumours swirling about the game’s setting, characters, and technological advancements, many believe GTA 6 will redefine the open-world genre.

Interestingly, not everyone feels thrilled about GTA’s violent themes. In a post from late 2023, Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), shared his personal dislike for the game’s crime-centric narrative. Musk noted that he tried to play GTA V but did not like the requirement to engage in criminal activities.

Despite his reservations about GTA, Musk is an avid gamer. He expressed admiration for other popular titles like Elden Ring and Diablo IV and has even made moves to integrate gaming more deeply into the X platform through X Gaming. Last month, X Gaming announced a new deal with top streamers, signalling Musk’s interest in expanding the platform’s influence in the gaming community.

With all the excitement surrounding GTA 6 and the evolving gaming landscape, fans are gearing up for what could be one of the most influential releases in the history of video games.