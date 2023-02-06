GTA 6 Leaks Suggest Game Is ‘Feature Complete’

Advertisement

We all know that GTA 6 is one of the highly anticipated games of recent times. There had been a lot of rumors and leaks swirling regarding this game for months and the excellent part is that the fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this title. The point worth mentioning here is that one of the popular industry insiders Tez2 recently reported a massive milestone regarding the offering’s development. According to him, the game is ‘feature complete’ which clearly hints that the launch seems imminent.

GTA 6 Leaks Hint At Some Amazing Details Regarding the Upcoming Game

According to a recent post on GTAForums, the highly anticipated upcoming game is said to be “feature complete.” It generally implies that full UI functionality has been developed for the game by now. In addition to that, the insider also analyzed each leaked video from 2022 associated with GTA 6 and extracted the CPU/GPU specifications on which the highly anticipated game seems to be running when the clips surfaced online. No doubt, these findings are quite huge, as all gaming fans have been waiting for the next much-anticipated game in the series for a couple of years now. Let’s dig into it. Based on Tez2’s research, here are some of the specs associated with the “.exe” files running in the leaked videos. Let’s have a look at the table:

CPU – Intel® Core™ i9-10980XE @3.00GHz

GPU – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

CPU – AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32-Cores

GPU – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

".exe" file – game_win64_bankrelease.exe Two more ".exe" files extracted from the source game_win64_beta.exe

game_win64_debug.exe

It is quite clear from the reports that the developers are currently polishing the game. I think they are aiming it to be “content complete.” So, if this all GT A 6 information is considered to be true, then a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement is imminent, together with a possible release date. However, there had been no official information regarding it yet/ All we have to do is keep calm and wait. Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed any of this information yet. They must take it with a grain of salt. The point notable here is that the developers officially acknowledged the upcoming game publicly back on February 4, 2022, stating that it is actively in development.

Furthermore, the creators have told it that they had been trying to deliver an experience that will exceed fans’ expectations. No doubt, it’s been almost five months since they shared about the title’s development. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

