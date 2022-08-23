GTA 6 Pricing – Leaks & Rumors So Far

All the GTA lovers are desperately waiting for the launch of GTA VI. So, there is much speculation going around regarding the GTA 6 pricing, release date, interesting features, locales, and jaw-dropping graphics. Right now, the main point of our discussion is regarding the pricing of GTA 5. As per some rumors, GTA 6 will be the most costly GTA game yet, and the price will continue to rise over time. So, will you be able to afford GTA 6? Well, the answer to this question will be answered in our blog as we are going to mention a number of speculations and announcements that can give you an idea regarding the price of GTA 6.

Launch Price of previous GTA titles

We are going to mention the launch prices of previous GTA editions so you can have a better idea regarding the price of the upcoming GTA 6.

Game Launch Price (in USD) GTA 3 $50 GTA Vice City $50 GTA San Andreas $50 GTA VC Stories $50 GTA 4 $60 GTA 5 $60 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition $60

It appears that Rockstar Games uses a specific price for a few years before increasing it by 10 USD. Given that GTA 6 will be released after the COVID-19 years and the recent global recession, a price tag of $70 is not surprising.

Take Two’s (Rockstar parent company) Influence on GTA 6 Pricing

Rockstar Games is not the lone decision-maker regarding the blockbuster GTA franchise. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, also has major influence over the franchise. Consequently, how they price their other modern games can directly impact the price of GTA VI. And this is precisely how the situation is developing.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, stated at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telco Conference in March 2021, “We announced a $70 price point for NBA 2K21, and our perspective was that we’re giving a variety of exceptional experiences and tonnes of replayability.” He added, “The last time there was a major price rise in the United States was in 2005-2006, so we believe customers are prepared for it.”

Even though there is no official confirmation of GTA 6’s price, Take-Two is comfortable pricing its flagship titles at a minimum of $70. Due to the tremendous popularity of GTA V, it’s unlikely that anything will change for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Probable Cost

Given Take-Two Interactive’s statements and the franchise’s release trend, it’s safe to conclude that Grand Theft Auto 6 will cost at least $70 on next-generation platforms. This price tag would place the game on par with the majority of recent and upcoming AAA titles on the market.

Price Might Further Increase Owing to DLCs

If GTA 6’s launch price doesn’t seem expensive, its DLCs (Downloadable content) could. Currently, the majority of GTA 6 leaks and rumors point to an ever-expanding plot and world that will need you to pay additional DLCs as they are released. We do not believe that failing to purchase the DLC would affect the original tale. However, it can prevent you from experiencing the game’s full potential.

The most recent DLC for GTA 5 costs $9.99. We anticipate that the DLC for GTA 6 will be priced within a comparable range. However, it would be intriguing to see if subscription programs such as Xbox Game Pass can bring relief.

Final Words:

The price of GTA VI, which is anticipated to be released in 2024, has no official confirmation. However, as per our research, it will be the most expensive GTA title and will cost around $70 without DLCs. So, do you feel the price of GTA 6 is reasonable? Or is it appropriate in line with GTA 6’s high-end graphics and features? What’s your take on this? Please share it in the comments below!