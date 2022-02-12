GTA 6 is Expected to Release by the end of This Year

A prominent Rockstar Games insider has shared some new information about GTA 6. The company is about to reveal the first trailer of GTA 6. But unfortunately, it does not reveal any other information about its release date. However, we can expect that the game will launch in the near future.

According to rumours though, the game is taking players back to modern-day Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami. Whether these rumours are true, only time will tell, but a new report claims we will find out soon.

According to Tez2, GTA 6 will be revealed this year. The Rockstar Games insider doesn’t add much to this but notes the trailer will be similar to the GTA 5 reveal trailer, which is to say it won’t just be a CGI trailer that shows nothing, and will rather actually show a “work-in-progress” version of the game.

Rockstar Games has a history of revealing its games in the fall. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed on October 20, 2016. Meanwhile, GTA 5 was revealed on November 2, 2011. We can expect that game will launch in the fall as well.

Currently, the Rockstar Games has not revealed any information yet. We will get more official information about the game in the coming days. so stay tuned.

Source: ComicBook