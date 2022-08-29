Except for a confirmation from Rockstar that GTA 6 is in development, nothing is officially known about the game and it seems like the company wants it to remain a secret. This doesn’t necessarily imply that GTA 6 lovers have stopped asking for additional information. They keep nagging the company with inquiries about the game and its release whenever they get the chance. For example, GTA 6-related queries frequently storm Rockstar’s Twitch chat, and the business has reportedly had enough. In response to this, Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 discussion is no longer permitted on its official Twitch channel, as the company seems uninterested in answering queries related to GTA 6.

Rockstar Seems Uninterested in GTA VI Queries

The most recent streams have new filters in place that prevent mentions of GTA 6; this strategy is identical to Rockstar’s strategy on YouTube. Early in 2022, Rockstar officially announced that GTA 6 was in the works after years of leaks, speculations, and conjecture over the studio’s upcoming title. Although Rockstar hasn’t made any official announcements concerning Grand Theft Auto 5’s sequel, more recent reports have revealed vital information. GTA 6 will reportedly have a female protagonist and will be located in a locale that serves as a stand-in for Miami.

There are still ways to inquire about the game, however, as Reddit users have observed that there’s a solid chance Rockstar will dismiss these inquiries. Though, for some users, it doesn’t appear to be restricted as some have turned to GTA 5+1 as a humorous workaround. However, you shouldn’t anticipate GTA 6 to be released any time soon.

The Ban On Twitch – Rockstar may want users to shift to the “GTA Online” Platform

It shouldn’t be astonishing that Grand Theft Auto 6 mentions have been banned. Rockstar’s game has undoubtedly been the most eagerly awaited video game to date. Furthermore, it’s pretty much clear why Rockstar has taken these steps, even though this type of chat moderation may annoy fans who want to talk about GTA 6. To promote the work that is now being done on GTA Online, which has its own robust and active player base, the studio will want to see its efforts recognized there. Fans may still talk about Grand Theft Auto 6 in a number of other places, and Rockstar will probably relax these restrictions once the sequel is ready for release.

