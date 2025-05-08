GTA VI Trailer Breaks Record with 475M Views, Boosts Song Streams by 182,000%

Rockstar Games has done it again, and on a scale never seen before. The second trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI shattered viewership records within hours of release, amassing over 475 million views across platforms in just one day. This makes it the biggest video launch in history, outpacing even Hollywood’s most explosive trailers.

GTA VI Trailer Breaks Record

Released on Tuesday, the GTA VI trailer not only reignited gamer frenzy but also demonstrated the immense cultural footprint of the GTA franchise. For comparison, the game’s first trailer, released in 2023 as a YouTube exclusive, garnered 93 million views in its first 24 hours — itself a record-breaking figure at the time for non-music video content. Even film industry heavyweights couldn’t keep up: the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer drew 365 million views on day one, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps secured over 200 million.

The Pointer Sisters Go Viral

The viral effect wasn’t limited to the gaming world. The trailer’s retro soundtrack, ‘Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters has become an unexpected chart-topper overnight. According to Spotify, streams of the song have surged by an eye-popping 182,000%, a rare phenomenon that underscores how video game content can revive and reshape musical trends.

“Grand Theft Auto cuts through popular culture like almost nothing else,” said Sulinna Ong, Spotify’s Global Head of Editorial, in an official statement.

Music has been synonymous with the series since the very beginning, so it’s great to see fans both new and established connecting with an iconic track in this way.

GTA’s unique integration of music through in-game radio stations, mission soundtracks, and cinematic cutscenes has long been one of the franchise’s calling cards, and this latest installment appears to be doubling down on that legacy.

Game Delayed, But Hype Is at an All-Time High

Though fans will have to wait a bit longer for the full game, with Rockstar confirming a new release date of May 26, 2026 (pushed back from 2025), the numbers suggest anticipation is only growing. Rockstar, owned by Take-Two Interactive, confirmed the game’s development back in 2022. Industry insiders estimate development costs have crossed $1 billion, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects ever.

That said, expectations are sky-high — and not without reason. GTA V, which debuted in 2013, has reportedly earned close to $10 billion in lifetime revenue, driven by continuous updates and an ever-expanding online universe.

With over a year left until its official release, Grand Theft Auto VI is already setting records and redefining what’s possible in gaming marketing. For now, one thing is clear: whether you’re a fan of action-packed open worlds or nostalgic music from the ’80s, GTA VI is the event of the decade — and it hasn’t even hit the shelves yet.