GTA VI – Will the GTA lovers have to buy PS5 for Playing the game?

GTA VI is making rounds on the internet owing to its huge fan base. There are hundreds of rumors circulating on the web and some of them are credible as well. As the official announcement for the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 is near, a new type of debate is taking place. The debate entails, Will GTA 6 Be a PS5 Exclusive? Or, will the GTA lovers have to buy PS5 for playing the game? Due to the enormous success of the PS5 over the Xbox Series X, many players are unsure whether GTA VI will be limited to Sony’s latest console. Given the history of the console, it does not seem feasible. However, let’s take a look at our analysis regarding the matter.

Advertisement

GTA VI PS5 Release

We have examined the release history, leaks, and other facts of all major GTA titles in order to make a conclusion regarding the GTA 6 platform support query.

Previous GTA Games Release & Ported Platforms:

We are going to mention the table in which we are going to mention the previous versions of GTA and their release platforms. This will offer us a better understanding of how the developers approach platform exclusivity and whether or not GTA 6 can be PS5-exclusive.

Game Release Platform Ported Platforms GTA 3 Windows macOS, Android, iOS, Fire OS GTA Vice City PS2 Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Fire OS GTA San Andreas PS2, Windows, Xbox macOS, iOS, Android, Fire OS, PS3, Xbox 350 GTA 4 PS3, Xbox 360 Windows GTA 5 PS3, Xbox 360 PS4, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, Xbox X/S

GTA Trilogy – The Definitive edition:

Recently, Rockstar games launched a compilation of the three most popular GTAs (GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and San Andreas). As these three games were rolled out previously so the new definitive edition is already available on all the platforms. However, as GTA 6 is completely new, so we can’t be sure that it will be launched on all platforms or exclusively on one platform.

What is the Significance of the deal between Sony & Rockstar?

There is currently no official news regarding which platforms will support GTA 6 initially. In 2020, however, Foxy, a well-known GTA leaker, tweeted about a partnership between Sony and Rockstar Games. According to the tweet, the deal involved the GTA VI partnership following the release of the PS5 version of GTA 5.

The partnership’s details were never made public. Similarly, there is another possibility that Rockstar Games is unlikely to sign an exclusive contract for GTA 6 to be available only on the PS5 given the franchise’s massive fan base. With titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man becoming non-exclusive, the age of platform-exclusive games appears to be drawing to a close.

Though, we certainly expect Sony to receive some exclusive GTA 6 DLCs and maps as a result of the agreement. However, an exclusive release currently seems too good to be true.

Will GTA 6 be PS5 exclusive?

If we analyze the release pattern of previous Rockstar games, we predict that the upcoming GTA 6 debut on the most popular consoles. The game will then be adapted for Windows and other key platforms (if any). GTA VI will therefore be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and later on Windows 10/ 11. However, since there has been no official notification, the situation could turn in an instant.

Will GTA VI be available for PS4 and Xbox One?

Now that it has been revealed that GTA 6 is coming to all next-generation platforms, it is time for the classics to shine. Both PS4 and Xbox One have been dependable platforms for Grand Theft Auto 5. Nevertheless, GTA 6 may never hit these two consoles, or to our surprise, it may be launched for both of these platforms.

Our Verdict regarding GTA VI exclusivity:

Whether it is exclusive or not, GTA VI will surely transform the entire industry. And the recent GTA 6 concept trailer reaffirms this by providing a preview of what the next-generation graphics may look like. As per our analysis, we won’t think that the game will only release for PS5 as we can see the past trajectory and some other propositions that we have mentioned in our blog.

If you want to know more about GTA VI (Release date, leaks, graphics, etc.) then click on the links mentioned below: