Apple’s WWDC 24 is just around the corner, and Cupertino to introduce its AI-driven iOS 18, touted as “one of the biggest overhauls in iOS history.” This highly anticipated update promises to bring a range of advanced features designed to enhance user experience and streamline daily tasks.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 18 will come packed with new AI features. These updates will also extend to iPadOS 18 and macOS 15, making Apple’s ecosystem even more integrated and intelligent. One of the highlights will be an AI-powered Safari, Photos, and Notes, alongside enhanced Siri and smarter notifications with personalized recaps.

Gurman: iOS 18 to Feature AI-Driven Photo Editing, Enhanced Siri, and Overhauled Notifications

In Safari, users can expect overhauled web search capabilities, offering faster and more reliable results. The Photos app will incorporate AI photo retouching, allowing users to edit their pictures with professional-quality adjustments effortlessly. Notes will also see improvements, making it easier to organize and access information.

Siri is set for a significant upgrade, with more natural-sounding voice interactions thanks to Apple’s in-house Large Language Model (LLM). This means Siri will understand and respond more fluidly, making conversations with the virtual assistant feel more human-like. Additionally, Messages and emails will feature automatically generated replies based on the context of conversations, saving users time and effort.

Another exciting feature is smart recaps, which will provide summaries of missed notifications and messages. This functionality will extend to web pages, notes, and documents, ensuring users can catch up quickly on important information. Furthermore, users will have the option to transcribe voice recordings directly, making it easier to keep track of spoken notes and reminders.

Apple is also working on auto-generated custom emojis

Apple is also working on auto-generated custom emojis. These will be separate from the existing set of emojis and will appear as suggestions as users type, adding a fun and personalized touch to messages.

Apple internally refers to its new set of AI features as ‘Project Greymatter.’ Gurman explains that less intensive AI tasks will run directly on devices, while more resource-demanding ones will be handled in the cloud. This approach ensures a smooth and efficient user experience. Importantly, iPhone, iPad, and Mac chips released in the last year will be capable of running these new AI features, ensuring that recent devices can fully utilize the latest advancements.

In addition to the AI enhancements, iOS 18 will introduce a redesigned home screen. Users will have more flexibility to place app icons anywhere on the screen and change their background colour, allowing for greater customization and a more personalized user interface.

Overall, Apple’s WWDC 24 is shaping up to be an eventful occasion with the unveiling of iOS 18 and its suite of AI-driven features. These updates aim to make everyday tasks more intuitive and efficient, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. As the tech world eagerly awaits June 9, it’s clear that Apple’s next generation of software will set a new standard for what mobile operating systems can achieve.