The Cabinet Division has issued an advisory to govt officials about potential hacking threats and recent attempts by hackers to steal data from their WhatsApp.

Hackers Steal Govt Officials WhatsApp Data

According to the Advisory issued by National Telecom & Information Technology Security Board (NTSB) (Cabinet Division), it has been reported that government officials are receiving SMS on SIM numbers from WhatsApp to verify phone numbers by clicking on a link and inserting the received code from WhatsApp.

After doing so, the user will receive a call from an International NO.(001 …. ) which transfers the complete WhatsApp data / ID to the hackers. The division has strongly recommended that:; (a) do not accept/enter any security code received on WhatsApp, to verify your number; (b) do not enter any type of code received from friends or numbers of your contact list; (c) receipt of international calls after entering code must be avoided, until you are sure; (d) in case of any hacking activity, information be sent on email ID: [email protected] stated the Advisory.

