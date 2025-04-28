Hajj 2025: Which Pakistani Telco Offers the Best Roaming Package for Pilgrims?
As the holy month of Zil Hajj approaches, Pakistani pilgrims preparing for their journey to Saudi Arabia are carefully considering the best communication options. Staying connected with loved ones during Hajj is essential, and Pakistani telecom operators, including Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, and Zong, have launched special international roaming packages catering to this need. We have compared all the major offers below to help you decide which package suits you best.
1) Zong Hajj Bundles
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Private Hajj IR Prepaid Bundle
|Rs. 5,500
|250 International Minutes, 60 SMS, 12GB Data (2GB for WhatsApp)
|30 Days
|Saudi Hajj & Umrah IR Offer 1
|Rs. 1,500
|30 Minutes, 10 SMS, 2GB Internet
|30 Days
|Saudi Hajj & Umrah IR Offer 2
|Rs. 3,000
|60 Minutes, 50 SMS, 5GB Internet
|30 Days
|WhatsApp Offer
|Rs. 1,000 (+Tax)
|1GB WhatsApp Data
|30 Days
|Voice + Data IR Offer (Basic)
|Rs. 1,700 (+Tax)
|30 Minutes, 30 SMS, 1GB Data
|15 Days
|Voice + Data IR Offer (Mid)
|Rs. 4,200 (+Tax)
|60 Minutes, 60 SMS, 3GB Data
|30 Days
|Voice + Data IR Offer (Premium)
|Rs. 6,600 (+Tax)
|90 Minutes, 90 SMS, 5GB Data
|45 Days
|Prepaid IR Data Offer (1GB)
|Rs. 1,200 (+Tax)
|Data Only
|15 Days
|Prepaid IR Data Offer (3GB)
|Rs. 3,300 (+Tax)
|Data Only
|30 Days
|Prepaid IR Data Offer (5GB)
|Rs. 5,400 (+Tax)
|Data Only
|45 Days
Analysis:
Zong offers the largest variety of bundles for Hajj, addressing all types of needs from light WhatsApp users to heavy callers and data consumers. Their Private Hajj IR Bundle especially stands out for balancing all services at a reasonable price for a long validity of 30 days.
2) Ufone Hajj Bundles
|Bucket
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Hybrid Bucket 1
|Rs. 999 (Load)
|30 Mins (Incoming/Outgoing), 30 SMS, 300MBs Data
|30 Days
|Hybrid Bucket 2
|Rs. 2,900 (Load)
|120 Mins (60 Outgoing + 60 Incoming), 120 SMS, 1.5GB Data
|30 Days
|UAE & Saudi Arabia Data Bucket 1
|Rs. 999
|1GB Data Only
|30 Days
|UAE & Saudi Arabia Data Bucket 2
|Rs. 2,499
|4GB Data Only
|30 Days
|7GB Data Only Bucket
|Rs. 4,600
|7GB Data Only
|40 Days
Analysis:
Ufone provides simple, flexible choices for pilgrims who prefer hybrid or heavy data bundles. The standout option is the 7GB data bucket for 40 days, offering more validity than many rivals and making it attractive for those on longer stays.
3) Telenor Hajj Bundle
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Umrah Premium Bundle
|Rs. 2,500
|3GB Internet, 40 Voice Minutes (Incoming/Outgoing), 20 SMS
|30 Days
Analysis:
Telenor’s approach is underwhelming. With only one prepaid bundle available, users get limited flexibility. It may suit very light users, but it fails to serve those requiring more extensive voice minutes or data for a pilgrimage lasting several weeks.
4) Jazz Roaming Offers for Hajj
|Bundle
|Data (MBs)
|Price (PKR) (Excl. Tax)
|Validity
|Bundle 1
|200MB
|Rs. 800
|1 Day
|Bundle 2
|500MB
|Rs. 1,800
|7 Days
|Bundle 3
|1000MB
|Rs. 3,000
|7 Days
|Bundle 4
|3GB
|Rs. 6,500
|30 Days
|Bundle 5
|5GB
|Rs. 8,500
|90 Days
|Saudi Arabia Specific (2GB)
|2GB
|Rs. 2,390 (Incl. Tax)
|30 Days
|Saudi Arabia Specific (6GB)
|6GB
|Rs. 5,975 (Incl. Tax)
|45 Days
Analysis:
Jazz’s global bundles cover Saudi Arabia, but they miss the mark for Hajj-specific needs. There are no hybrid offers with voice and SMS, making it harder for pilgrims to stay fully connected. Their prices also tend to be higher compared to Zong and Ufone’s more customized and affordable options.
How to Subscribe to Hajj Roaming Packages?
Pilgrims can subscribe to these Hajj roaming packages easily. All bundles offered by Zong, Ufone, Jazz, and Telenor are available through the official websites and mobile applications of the respective telecom operators. Additionally, users can activate these offers via mobile wallet apps such as Easypaisa, JazzCash, etc.
Final Verdict
After carefully reviewing all offers, it’s clear that Zong provides the most attractive Hajj roaming packages this year. The sheer variety, competitive pricing, generous voice minutes, SMS options, and ample data allowances make Zong the most pilgrim-friendly operator in 2025. Their packages are well-suited for the spiritual journey, balancing practical needs like staying in touch and sharing memories.
Ufone comes in second with decent hybrid and data-only bundles, particularly benefiting those who value long validity and WhatsApp connectivity. Their 7GB package is a noteworthy choice for longer stays.
In contrast, Telenor’s single bundle offering feels lackluster and poorly thought-out for such a significant event where communication is vital. Jazz, despite being one of the largest operators, disappoints by not offering Hajj-specific roaming packages, relying instead on expensive global options that don’t offer the best value for Pakistani pilgrims.
For a smooth, affordable, and well-connected Hajj experience, Zong remains the best choice for 2025.
