Hajj on Installments: How to Easily Apply through Online Channels?
Convenient Online Channels to Fulfill Your Spiritual Journey!
Embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj is a lifelong dream for all Muslims. Now, with the option of Hajj on installments, this spiritual endeavor is more accessible than ever before. This unique offering allows you to fulfill your religious obligations while managing the financial aspect in a convenient and affordable manner.
By opting for hajj on installments, you can spread the cost of your pilgrimage over a period of time, making it easier to budget and plan for this significant religious obligation. Instead of facing the burden of a lump sum payment, you can choose a payment plan that suits your financial budget, ensuring a stress-free experience.
Many reputable banks in Pakistan now provide the option of hajj on installments, offering various packages to accommodate different budgets and preferences. This means you can select the package that aligns with your needs, whether it’s economy or luxury while enjoying the flexibility of payment.
By availing hajj on installments, you can focus on the spiritual aspects of your journey, knowing that the financial aspect is being managed effectively. This convenience allows you to fully immerse yourself in the rituals of Hajj and devote your attention to the profound significance of this spiritual experience.
How to Apply for Hajj on Installment Via Online Channels?
Through Meezan Bank:
- First of all, click on this link which will take you to the Labaik Asaan Travel page of Meezan Bank.
- Now scroll down and you will different buttons in yellow color under the disclaimer of the Installment facility as you can see in the given image. Click on the Hajj & Umrah application form.
- After clicking on the link, a new pdf file containing a general information form will be launched. You just need to download the form, fill it out carefully, and submit it to the bank. After a few working days, the bank will get back to you for further processing.
- Also, you can check the eligibility criteria and other related information by clicking on this link.
Through Al Baraka Bank:
Al Baraka is another bank that offers Hajj in installments with a 0% markup rate. All you need to do is to call on its UAN number which is 021-34315851. Afterward, the operator will forward your application to the concerned department and you will get the feedback as soon as possible.
Final Words:
Embark on your sacred journey with peace of mind and financial ease by choosing hajj on installments. Let the burden of full payment be lifted, enabling you to fully embrace the transformative journey of Hajj. Follow the online channels we mentioned to avail the Hajj on installment facility at convenience.
Check out?
Here’s How To Charge Your iPhone Using Friend’s Samsung Phone