Esra Bilgic aka Halima Sultan Becomes the New Face of Jazz. One of the famous Turkish Actress Esra Bilgic, who played the lead role of Halima Sultan in the Turkish drama ‘Ertugrul Ghazi (Dirilis Ertugrul)’ aired on Pakistan Television (PTV), has now joined Jazz. Esra Bilgic has gained huge popularity because of his beauty and incredible acting in the Dirilis Ertugral Series.

The actress wishes Eid Mubarak to all her Pakistani fans and hinting a surprise from Jazz as well. We may see the beautiful actress in the coming promos of Jazz. Jazz has kept it secret for its users now. But we hope to get more details about it in the coming days. Here is what the company has revealed yet.

In her previous interview, Esra Bilgic aka Halima hatoon has revealed that she will soon start working with three Pakistani brands. She further said that she will soon reveal the name of the brands. One of them is QMobile and second one is Jazz. The third brand is yet to unveil.

Esra Bilgic has gained huge popularity because of her acting and beauty in Pakistan. The drama serial “Dirilis Ertugral” has also been liked by the people of Pakistan. People are really liking the show and the leading characters. The drama serial consists of five seasons. Currently, the first season is aired on PTV.