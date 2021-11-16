Halo Infinite multiplayer mode is available now for Xbox and PC

Halo Infinite is set to be Microsoft’s most popular game franchise’s huge comeback. The multiplayer feature for Halo Infinite is already available, according to the developer, ahead of the game’s official release on December 8. The multiplayer mode is available as a playable beta for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, allowing fans to try out the game ahead of its official release.

The news comes as a “surprise,” much as the fact that God of War Ragnarok was officially announced as God of War Ragnarok. For openers, today is Halo’s 20th anniversary. Obviously, Microsoft and 343 Industries, the current Halo stewards, would want to produce something spectacular.

RELATED: Battlefield 2042: Here’s how to build your own battlefield mode works

The official December release of Halo Infinite will not, however, feature all of the game’s content. 343 Industries is still working on Forge mode and the cooperative campaign, which will not be released until 2022. Additional content for Halo Infinite is being developed by the developer.

It’s been 20 years since Halo demonstrated that FPS games could be played on a console, and thus 20 years since PC gamers have had to prove that mouse aim is still superior. Because Infinite is the first game in the series to be released simultaneously on PC and console, the battle will be considerably easier this time.