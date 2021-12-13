Halo Infinite to get 4 new slayer playlists on December 14th

According to sources, Halo Infinite will get Slayer, Free-For-All (FFA), Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Fiesta Slayer playlists. Jarrard stated the four playlists will be added to the game in a December 14th update.

“To address player input for Slayer in the near term, we’ll be releasing a basic Slayer option to begin with and will try to enhance and expand with more variants in a future update,” 343 staffer ske7ch stated on Reddit.

You wanted some playlist updates? We've got some coming next week!!! pic.twitter.com/zYjEme7lMW — Postums (@343Postums) December 11, 2021

Halo Infinite MP is getting four new playlists on December 14th: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) 🙏 https://t.co/DeTJQEz5zy pic.twitter.com/hzTLFGA2De — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 11, 2021

In addition, the update will reduce some challenge criteria, making the weekly ultimate challenge “less rigorous,” and include tasks tailored to the future playlists. 343 is also working on implementing performance-based XP, which is presently unavailable in the game, by creating a challenge category

“At this time, you are unable to replay campaign tasks. It’s a precursor of what’s to come. The main reason for this is that, as a more open and nonlinear game, it became extremely difficult. It’s not that it doesn’t work; it just isn’t complete”, stated creative director of 343 Industries, Crocker.

Finally, Jarrard stated that the developers are analyzing various connection issues that players have experienced in the Big Team Battle and Ranked playlists. According to the Halo Support Twitter account, 343 Industries will provide an update as they have additional information to share.