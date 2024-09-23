Hamdard University selects PTCL to expedite the Digital Transformation Journey

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Hamdard University, a part of Hamdard Foundation, have entered a strategic partnership for the provisioning of managed ICT & Mobility solutions for the faculty & students.

In the esteemed presence of Prof. Dr. Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan, Vice Chancellor Hamdard University, Basharat Qureshi Group VP Enterprise PTCL & Umar Farooqi, Group Director Enterprise PTCL, Hamdard University’s Kaleem Ahmed Ghias, Registrar, Faisal Mangroria, Group Director Finance, Abutalib Bhutto, Group Director, HR, Muhammad Ovais, Director Finance and PTCL’s Group VP B2B Strategy & Product Management, Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali, led a signing ceremony recently held at Marriott Karachi.

PTCL provides Hamdard University with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and platform solutions equipped with the latest technology & managed security.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University, said,

“We are pleased to develop the understanding with PTCL as our trusted partner for infrastructure and platform hosting as part of the University’s digital transformation strategy. This partnership signifies a transformative step forward in the university’s approach to infrastructure, platforms, and data management. By leveraging PTCL’s data center and telecommunications expertise, Hamdard University aims to achieve an enhanced and reliable operating leverage, and reduced time-to-market of products and services.”

During the ceremony, Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali, Group VP B2B Strategy & Product Management, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are pleased to develop the understanding with Hamdard University to support them in fulfilling their educational needs. PTCL, being a national company, is leading industry digitalization across the country. Through such partnerships, PTCL continues to play its key role in the development of telecom infrastructure by providing innovative and secure solutions to the corporate sector that will further contribute towards the overall economic growth of the country.”

PTCL aims to provide best-in-class services to its corporate customers across various industries in Pakistan. This understanding is part of the growth momentum in the diverse ICT and Security Solutions, which is key to a digital banking ecosystem in Pakistan.

