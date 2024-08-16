An application has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the installation of a firewall and the suspension of internet services across the country. Senior journalist Hamid Mir filed the case against the installation of an internet firewall through lawyer Iman Mazari. The application names several key officials and bodies as respondents, including the Cabinet Secretary, IT Secretary, Home Secretary, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Ministry of Human Rights.

The application argues that the installation of the firewall infringes upon the fundamental rights of citizens. It calls for the court to halt the firewall installation until a comprehensive consultation involving all stakeholders is conducted. The applicant stresses the importance of protecting basic rights during any such technological implementation.

Hamid Mir Files Case At IHC Against Installation of Internet Firewall

One of the primary pleas in the application is for the court to recognize internet access as a fundamental right under the Constitution, particularly as a vital source of income for many citizens. The applicant requests the court to mandate the inclusion of this recognition in its decision.

The application also demands a detailed report on the firewall from all parties involved. This report should include all aspects and implications of the firewall installation to ensure transparency and accountability.

The applicant urges the court to suspend the firewall installation until a decision is made on the application. Additionally, the applicant requested the court to issue directives for the immediate restoration of uninterrupted internet access.

The application also highlights that PML-N’s Daniyal Choudhary claims the use of firewalls in the US and UK which turned out to be false.

In a related development, someone has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the nationwide internet disruptions. This petition argues that authorities have shut down the internet and social media applications without any prior notice or explanation, severely impacting businesses and daily life.

The Lahore petition underscores that cutting off internet access is a violation of basic rights. The petition calls for the court to declare the federal government’s decision to slow down internet services null and void. The petitioners seek orders for the immediate and complete restoration of internet services across the country.

A report states that the shutdown of 3G and 4G services is causing a daily loss of 1.3 billion rupees.

Both the application in Islamabad and the petition in Lahore highlight the severe economic and social repercussions of internet disruptions. Businesses, particularly those relying on digital platforms, have experienced adverse effects. The overall quality of life for citizens has also diminished due to limited internet access.

Despite the widespread issues and legal challenges, the government and regulatory bodies have yet to provide a clear response or solution. The ongoing legal proceedings aim to hold these entities accountable and ensure that citizens’ rights are upheld.

The legal actions taken in Islamabad and Lahore courts reflect a growing concern among Pakistani citizens and businesses about the implications of internet disruptions and firewall installations. These cases emphasize the need for transparency, stakeholder consultation, and the protection of fundamental rights in any decision affecting internet access and digital infrastructure.

