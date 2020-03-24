Hantavirus Kills One Person In China, Stay Safe!

Reports of a person dying from a hantavirus virus in China. Spreads fear at a time when the world is battling the novel coronavirus pandemic that started in China. More than 16,000 people around the world have lost their lives by the novel coronavirus and the epidemic has yet to be put under control.

What is HantaVirus?

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that are transmitted primarily by rodents, and can cause varied syndromes of disease in people around the world. Infection with any hantavirus in humans can lead to havetavirus disease. Hantaviruses in the Americas are known as hantaviruses of the “New World,” which the cause pulmonary hantavirus syndrome (PPS). Certain hantaviruses, known as “Old World” hantaviruses, are mainly found in Europe and Asia, and may cause renal syndrome (HFRS) hemorrhagic fever.

How Serious It is?

In HFRS cases, the US CDC reports that for some hantavirus subfamilies the fatality rate may be less than 1 percent, and at the most extreme, higher than 15 percent.

Previous patient findings from New World Hantaviruses which grow HPS fully recovered. No chronic infection in humans has been reported. Some patients reported recovery times longer than expected, but the virus was not shown to have lasting effects on the patient

At First People Will Have

If people get HPS, after having been around mice or rats carrying a hantavirus they will feel sick one to five weeks later.

At first people with HPS will have: Fever, Extreme Muscle Aches, Exhaustion, and difficulty in breathing after some days

People often get headaches, dizziness, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and pain in the stomach.

Conclusion

However, as always, keeping an alert to basic hygiene is necessary. When you find some local rat infestation, be sure to take precautions and take action against it. Steer clear of any polluted area you can easily see, and warn authorities if you find an infestation like this.