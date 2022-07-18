Harasser held after woman shared video on IGP’s Twitter handle

Harassment is nothing new when it comes to Pakistan. Every now and then we keep on listening to stories when people are harassed, specially during special days such as 14th August, Eid and other special occasion, we usually see many people harassed specially girls and women. One such incident held when a motorcyclist has harassed a women travelling in rickshaw on city road. The suspected was arrested by A-Division police when the victim shared a video clip of the incident on the IGP’s Twitter-Punjab inspector general of police (IGP).

The women named Batool Ali shared the incident through video clip and revealed that she was travelling through rikshaw near the local City Girl’s High School. A masked man who was riding the motorcycle started harassing her. Other than this he was also making vulgar gestures which were quite uncomfortable.

Due to this post of a woman, district police came into action and arrested the suspect by registering a case under section 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

A new Light seen- Video Shared on IGP’s Twitter handle made difference

FIR was registered by the A-Division police on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arif. The name of harasser is Shahid Mehmood, who belongs from Pakpattan and is currently residing in Fatehkut locality of Bahawalnagar. He harassed a woman travelling in a rickshaw by making obscene gestures. In the complaint it was stressed that suspect should be punished on violating the honor of woman by doing such shameful act.

District police spokesperson praised woman who recorded the whole incident on her mobile phone and shared it on IGPs Twitter handle. He revealed that the harasser has fled the scene after this incident happened and was hiding in the border area. he revealed that the suspect was found through his mobile location.

While harassment is very common these days in our country, it can be eradicated by giving severe punishments to accusers which is only possible if they re reported on time.

