Hareem Shah’s Husband Goes Missing in Karachi – What’s the story?

Recently, a shocking event took place involving a popular TikTok star Hareem Shah, and her spouse. The TikTok informed that her husband “disappeared” after he arrived in Karachi from London last week. Hareem Shah gave a video statement to a media outlet in which she accused her husband of being “kidnapped for unknown reasons.” However, on the other side, Bilal’s family said that he was being interrogated in relation to Hareem’s social media posts.

A source also claimed that Bilal told investigators that his wife wasn’t directly running the Twitter account but some other person was running it with her permission.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that Hareem and Bilal reached London around a couple of months ago after she filed a court case against fellow TikToker Sundal Khattak. Bilaal left Lonon for Karachi eight days ago and went missing two days after reaching Karachi from a local busy market, according to Hareem Shah. Furthermore, she said,

Bilal and I were in London and he went to Pakistan for some work. He was illegally kidnapped by some people in plain clothes. We made a complaint to the local police station but nobody had any idea why he had been picked. We have petitioned the court as well. Bilal has been taken away illegally. I request the law enforcement agencies to find my husband. He has nothing to do with politics or any activism. He has no previous criminal record. We are worried and going through a tough time.

A petition has already been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the “illegal detention” of Bilal allegedly by law enforcement agencies. In the petition, Shahzadi Begum said that her son Syed Bilal had been kidnapped by personnel of law enforcement agencies From the Korangi area and his whereabouts were unknown.

She mentioned that the detainee’s wife is a social media activist, and her husband was arrested because of his political views expressed on social media. She argued that her son has no involvement in any criminal activities. She requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detainee and render information about any cases filed against him.

Additionally, an FIR has been lodged at the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) police station regarding the alleged “kidnapping” of Bilal Shah. The FIR, numbered 533/23, was lodged on a request from Shah’s mother, Shahzadi Begum. In her complaint, she stated that her son was taken from street no. 6 in Qayyumabad on August 27, and the individuals responsible for the “kidnapping” also took his car.

